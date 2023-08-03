Source: Police hunt drug pusher who sells alcohol to school children | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, muralaurel@gmail.com

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a suspected drug peddler from Old Lobengula who allegedly sells alcohol and drugs to school children.

The probe was instituted after a video of a drunk Grade Seven pupil from Nyamande Primary School in the suburb, sparked outrage on social media on Wednesday.

In a statement, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the school has been identified and the efforts to find the drug trafficker have started.

“Following the video which had gone viral and appeared to have been recorded in a classroom or school office setup, police instituted investigations. The school was identified and efforts to arrest the drug peddler are still underway,” he said.

The grade seven pupil had stolen the money from his grandmother to buy alcohol from a local drug peddler in Old Lobengula.

“It was established however that the learner had stolen ZAR20 from his grandmother which he used to buy a 375ml bottle of explorer hot stuff which he went on to dilute with a 500mls fizzy drink,” said Insp Ncube.

The 13-year-old went on to consume the alcohol during a lesson by claiming his throat was dry.

The teacher, unaware that he had alcohol in his bottle, gave him the greenlight to drink.

“The boy took the alcohol in the class during lessons after telling the teacher or asking for permission to do so as he claimed his throat was running dry. That is how he got drunk. Police are therefore making some efforts to establish the person who recorded the video,” he added.

The police have urged members of the public not to take videos and pictures of children as it is an offense.

“Authorities, teachers, parents and or guardians including members of the public are urged to desist from taking video of vulnerable people or those in distress and sending them as that is an offense.”

“In this case, people were supposed to protect the child and carry remedial measures which include but are not limited to calling parents, police and other stakeholders,” said Insp Ncube.

In an interview with Chronicle, Primary and Secondary Education Ministry spokesperson Mr. Taungana Ndoro said the ministry was providing the rightful support to help the learner get the support he needs.

“The matter is under control as we are providing guidance and counselling as well as learner support services,” he said.

Mr. Ndoro said the community should protect their children to save their future in order to be able to win the battle against the use of these illicit substances.

“We urge all parents and guardians to protect our pupils who are their children from unscrupulous malcontents who are bent on destroying our future through supplying and distributing drugs and substances that are abused to the detriment of the social fabric of our beautiful country,” he added