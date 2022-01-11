Source: Police hunt for suspected murderers | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects accused of fatally assaulting a 38-year-old man following an altercation over turns of buying beer at Mupfurudzi Business Centre in Madziwa on Boxing Day.

The two Antony Nova and Pheneas Jamu are still on the run for killing, Aspa Mutandire who succumbed to the injuries on Saturday after being admitted at a local hospital since the incident.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Antony Nova and Pheneas Jamu who are being sought by the Police in connection with a case of murder which occurred on December 26, 2021 at Mupfurudzi Business Centre, Madziwa.

“The suspects fatally assaulted Aspa Mutandire aged 38 with fists all over the body at a beer binge after a misunderstanding over turns to buy beer. The victim sustained serious injuries and succumbed to the injuries on January 8, 2022. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,” he said.

Murder cases have been on the increase countrywide with some of them being a result of people fighting over petty issues. Police recently warned that they will not hesitate to arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the law.