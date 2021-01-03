Source: . . . police hunt lockdown violators | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Harmony Agere

Investigations Reporter

POLICE have confirmed the arrest 2 321 people on New Year’s Day for allegedly violating Covid-19 containment restrictions during the holiday as authorities continue to crackdown on reckless behaviour that promotes the spread of coronavirus infections.

Law enforcement agents are eager to question popular Harare music producer Arnold Kamudyariwa, also known as DJ Fantan, after he organised an unsanctioned musical concert in Mbare on New Year’s Eve, in breach of the regulations.

Yesterday, police arrested 200 teenagers who were having a party in Westgate in open contravention of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations. Upon arrest, some of the teenagers were heavily intoxicated.

A Mutare businessman was arrested after hosting a show headlined by sungura musician Alick Macheso at Watsomba business centre.

In Mbare, 52 people have been arrested after videos and pictures of the event went viral.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police officers deployed to patrol in Mbare were in soup for allowing DJ Fantan’s event to take place.

“We are also aware of the incident of an alleged unsanctioned gathering in Mbare on New Year’s Eve and investigations have been instituted,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“So far, 52 people have been arrested and we are looking for DJ Fantan, who operates a recording studio at Block 14 Matapi Flats and David House Entertainment operators for openly defying the Government’s Covid-19 measures on health, safety and security.

“The police officers who were allegedly on the ground on the day have been directed to shed more light on what transpired.

“In Watsomba, Mutare police have arrested a local businessman who hired musician, Alick Macheso, to perform at a family event at the Growth Point in violation of the national lockdown measures.”

He warned that police would come down hard on members of the public who do not abide by the Covid-19 containment regulations.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on New Year’s Eve, police recorded a number of disturbing murder cases linked to beer-drinking binges.

“On December 31, 2020, at Tshelela Nyoni’s shop, Silalatshani, Filabusi, a 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed with an okapi knife following a misunderstanding.

“Again, on December 31, 2020, a 41-year-old man was stabbed on the chest with a knife after a misunderstanding over a girlfriend at Drummond Shops, Makhado, Beitbridge.

“In Filabusi, a 49-year-old man was stabbed with a knife on December 16, 2020, and later succumbed to the injuries on December 30, 2020.”

He had attempted to resolve a dispute between the suspect and other family members, said Asst Comm Nyathi.

In an unrelated incident in Mwenezi on December 29, a six-year-old girl was fatally assaulted by her uncle with a switch after she had lost track of cattle she was herding along with another minor.

“In a bid to conceal the crime, the suspect and his accomplice cut off the girl’s private parts and set the body on fire.

“They were arrested following a tip-off.”

Our Masvingo Bureau chief George Maponga reports that the suspect, Taruziva Sithole (37) of Chomutamba Village 3, allegedly connived with his friend Shackmore Dube (26) of the same village to kill Sithole’s niece, Irene Sithole, before torching her corpse beyond recognition.

Sithole and Dube have since been arrested and appeared in court before Mwenezi Resident magistrate Mr Honest Musiiwa facing murder charges.

The duo was not asked to plead by Mr Musiiwa who on Friday remanded them in custody to January 14 and advised them to seek bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Mr Lyton Katsidzira told the court that Sithole and Dube connived to kill the former’s niece after the later had been promised a vehicle and lots of money for a juvenile girl’s body parts by an unknown person in South Africa.