Police hunt teen killer

0

Source: Police hunt teen killer | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

POLICE have launched a manhunt for an unknown suspect who allegedly assaulted a 17 year old boy to death.

Sindiso Hlazo died on 22 july 2023 at Torwood Shopping Centre, Redcliff.

Taking to twitter police said, ‘’ Police in Kwekwe are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Sindiso Hlazo(17) died at Torwood Shopping Centre, Redcliff on 22/07/23 after he was assaulted by an unknown suspect. The victim was found lying on the ground and bleeding from the ear. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,’’ read the tweet. …

Related posts:

  1. Harare man who duped Nyasa Air of US$1, 5 million arrested at court
  2. Man forges wife’s signature to facilitate divorce 
  3. Zanu PF extortionists milk Chinese firm 
  4. Police nab 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases 
  5. CCC council candidate assaulted in Insiza 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *