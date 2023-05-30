Source: Police identify Kwekwe-Gokwe bus victims | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Lizzy Nekhoma, Michael Magoronga, Online Reporters

Police have identified six people of the seven people who died in an accident after a Just Raw Bus burst its right front tyre along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway on Saturday evening.

The six are, Beauty Mateu (43), a woman from Vulachena Village, Mbotsva Zhombe, Mikeila Gumbo (2), a girl from Chief Sayi Gokwe, Tadiwa Zvineyi (11 months), a boy from Nehosho in Gweru, Confidence Sibanda (22) a female from Chief Sayi in Gokwe South, Edison Masapukira (58), a man from Mapfungautsi Gokwe, Brenda Nyamubvura (37) a woman from South View Park, Harare.

Police urged Drivers to exercise extreme caution on the country’s roads and adhere to established speed limits and regularly inspect vehicle tyres to ensure that they are in good condition.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said one body of a female victim was yet to be identified.

“The six have been identified and their next of kin notified and are as follows: Beauty Mateu (43) of Zhombe, Mikeila Gumbo (2) of Gokwe, Tadiwa Zvireyi (11 months) of Nehosho Gweru, Confidence Sibanda (22) of Gokwe South, Edson Masapikira (58) of Gokwe and Brenda Nyamubvura (37) of Harare,’ said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He reminded motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving and to constantly check on the vehicles before embarking on journeys as well as to avoid speeding.

Meanwhile, The National Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has accorded seven victims who perished in a bus accident along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road last week state-assisted funerals.

Kwekwe District CPU Chairman, Mr Fortune Mpungu confirmed that they were working on modalities to assist the families to bury their loved ones.

“We have been directed by the national CPU to write to them so that the families can get assistance from the government to bury their loved ones. We are seized with the matter as we speak and we have written to them and we await the response,” said Mr Mpungu.