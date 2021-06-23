Source: ‘Police impostors on the prowl’ | Newsday (News)

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

POLICE yesterday warned the public to be wary of impostors conducting illegal home searches masquerading as members of the criminal investigations department (CID).

Harare police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said the public should insist on proper identification before opening their doors to strangers.

“Members of the public are being alerted on how criminals have become more dangerous through their methods of operation. Please note that criminals are moving in groups and disguising themselves as police officers from CID section on investigations,”he said.

“In a recent case, the criminals approached a complainant at his house. When they arrived at his gate, they knocked and the complainant, who was asleep in his bedroom, woke up and went to the gate to find out who was knocking. Upon arrival at the gate, he opened it and discovered that there were four adult males and one of them was in handcuffs.

“One of the accused persons introduced themselves as police officers from CID and the one in handcuffs as a thief who had stolen from the complainant’s neighbour, but ran through the complainant’s yard. They went on to say they suspected the ‘thief’ had left the loot in complainant’s yard and asked to do a search.”

Mwanza said during the search, the thief removed the handcuffs and threatened to stab him, before they got away with cash, laptops, cellphones, blankets and various other items valued at US$10 000.

