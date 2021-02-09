Source: Police intensify checkpoint vetting | Herald (Top Stories)

Police vet vehicles entering the Harare Central Business District at Eastlea check point yesterday. — Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Victor Maphosa

Herald Reporter

Police have intensified the enforcement of lockdown measures, including vetting of people passing through various checkpoints leading into city centres.

The move has resulted in long queues at most checkpoints especially those leading into Harare’s city centre in the morning.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Level 4 lockdown was still in place and warned the public against disregarding the measures.

“The ZRP confirms that on February 5, 2021, 3 459 people were arrested for Covid-19 related contraventions.

“On February 6, 3 643 people were arrested for Covid-19 related breaches and on February 7, 2 848 people were arrested for Covid-19-related infringements,” he said.

“It appears some people are not adhering to lockdown measures and police have heightened operations to ensure compliance, hence the long queues being witnessed at roadblocks.

“There are a lot people who are travelling without exemptions. These are the very people who try to bribe their way through roadblocks.”

He said since the beginning of the national lockdown on March 30, 2020, a total of 403 544 people had been arrested for violating national lockdown measures.

“Most of those arrested were in violation of movement restrictions. Members of the public are advised to comply with the measures put in place by the Government to reduce the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

All those exempted and regarded as offering essential service for the nation were required to produce exemption letters at all roadblocks.

At a checkpoint near Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport along Seke road, The Herald witnessed various motorists being turned back home after failing to produce required documents.

Zupco buses were stopped and every passenger was being ordered to disembark and produce an exemption letter.