Source: Police intercept smugglers | Herald (Crime)

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Thirteen people have been arrested along the Limpopo River on allegations of smuggling 125 litres of fuel from South Africa.

The suspects were arrested by police on patrol and were charged of violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“On August 5, 2020 police officers patrolling undesignated crossing points along Limpopo River, arrested 13 people,” he said.

“At the time of arrest, 125 litres of fuel destined for the black market were recovered by police from one of the suspects.”

The accused were charged for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations whilst the owner of the fuel was additionally charged for importing hazardous substances without a licence.

Police have declared war against anyone found on the wrong side of the law and urged people to use designated entry points when leaving or coming back into the country.

Smuggling activities have been on the increase in Beitbridge, and other border towns, especially during this lockdown period, as some are bringing foodstuffs, while others are returning, but don’t want to undergo quarantining

The South African Police Services (SAPS) recently arrested a Zimbabwean man at Beitbridge Border Post on allegations of attempting to smuggle explosives in a hearse.

The suspect was towing a trailer branded with the name of a funeral undertaker in Gauteng, when he was caught at Beitbridge.

SAPS searched both the vehicle and the trailer and found 306 blasting cartridges, as well as four detonating cords with a value of R700 800.