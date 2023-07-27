Source: Police, Interpol in human trafficking, smuggling joint op | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police was involved in the recent first joint operation by Interpol and the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (Afripol) against human trafficking and migrant smuggling which resulted in more than 1 000 suspects arrested worldwide and thousands of victims detected.

Coordinated with the participation of law enforcement in 54 countries, including Zimbabwe, operation “FLASH-WEKA” took place in two phases between May and June to dismantle the organised crime networks behind human trafficking and migrant smuggling in Africa and beyond.

Law enforcement agencies across a range of countries in Africa, Asia and Europe participated. The backing came from: Algeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Brazil, Burkina-Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, DRC, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Greece, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates and Zambia as well as Zimbabwe.

Using Interpol’s global criminal databases, law enforcement agencies worked with Interpol and Afripol to locate, intercept and stop criminals operating across borders.

According to Interpol, the total arrests was 1 062 while 823 human trafficking victims were identified.

At least 2 731 irregular migrants were detected while 801 items of criminal merchandise were seized and these include stolen firearms and vehicles, among others.

Interpol Secretary General Dr Jürgen Stock said, “Human trafficking and migrant smuggling are often part of a wider and more complex criminal chain. This is why close cooperation between Interpol and Afripol is so important in uniting our resources to dismantle these networks and ultimately identify and rescue thousands of unsuspecting victims.

“The leads generated by Operation FLASH-WEKA will no doubt result in further arrests, bringing to justice those who traffic in human misery,” he said.

Operation FLASH-WEKA revealed an increase in online recruitment through e-commerce platforms such as Q.Net, with networks identified in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea and Mali.

Police in Yaoundé rescued victims involved in a Q.Net pyramid scheme, detaining the suspected perpetrators at Cameroon’s Interpol National Central Bureau Command Post where investigations are ongoing.

During a raid in a hotel in Lomé, Togo authorities rescued 30 victims of human trafficking recruited in Nigeria for sexual exploitation.

Two cases of sports-related human trafficking were detected in two countries where recruiters had lured victims to Gulf countries with false promises of registration with football academies.

Afripol Executive Director Mr Jalel Chelba said, “The real strength of FLASH-WEKA lies in the tight union between our two organisations and member countries which together form a formidable alliance against the forces of darkness that exploit people’s hopes and aspirations.