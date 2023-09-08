Source: Police keen to question Mkwananzi | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Promise Mkwananzi

Crime Reporter

Police yesterday said they were still looking for former Tajamuka leader and newly-appointed CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi for defaulting court proceedings over a case of public violence he was facing in 2020.

The development comes after a Harare Magistrate Court issued a warrant of arrest on April 22, 2020.

Mkwananzi was once arrested for incitement to commit public violence in the city. He then appeared in court before defaulting.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is being sought in connection with a warrant of arrest issued by Harare Magistrate Court on 22nd April 2020 for defaulting court proceedings.

“Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing incitement to commit public violence charges under Harare Central CR 2627/07/19 and Harare Public Prosecutor reference 11394/2019,” he said.

Circumstances leading to Mkwananzi’s arrest were that between June 1 and June 30, 2019, in Harare, he organised a press conference where he incited the public to overthrow the constitutionally-elected Government of Zimbabwe through violent means.

During the said press conference, Mkwananzi allegedly said: “We are calling for a shutdown of Zimbabwe commencing on July 1 to July 5 2019. During that period, we expect Mnangagwa to address the nation and do something about the rampaging political crisis and untold economic hardships facing the generality of our people.

“Mnangagwa has two choices before him: to resign and allow Zimbabwe to move forward or to convene an all-inclusive national dialogue under the auspices of an independent and international mediator.”

Through his utterances, the State alleges, Mkwananzi called for the overthrow or attempt to overthrow the Government of Zimbabwe through unconstitutional means.

The State also alleged that during the same period and at the same press conference, Mkwananzi incited the public to engage in acts of public violence against the State.

“If President Mnangagwa refuses to yield to these demands, on July 6, 2019, the people of Zimbabwe will be left with no choice, but to come out of their homes and march to the State House in Harare. For other cities, we will be updating you of where people will convene,” he allegedly said.

The State said his utterances had the potential of inciting the public to commit public disorder.

Meanwhile, police are also looking for Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Mhunhuweyi who are facing three counts of assault and Malicious Damage to Property after allegedly beating four complainants and setting their vehicle on fire in Sunningdale, Harare on August 23, 2023.

“A reward of US$1 000 cash is being offered to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of the suspects.

“Members of the public with information should feel free to contact Zimbabwe Republic Police National Complaints Desk on 0242-703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 or Criminal Investigations Department Law and Order Harare on 0242- 753411 or 756688,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.