Source: Police launch anti-robbery blitz along Harare-Chirundu Highway | Newsday (News)

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

POLICE in Hurungwe district, Mashonaland West province, have launched an anti-robbery campaign along the Harare-Chirundu Highway following an increase in armed robberies along the trunk road.

Most of the robberies are taking place between Mutara and Buffalo Downs areas.

Hurungwe district police boss, Chief Superintendent Helena Mahonde confirmed the development to NewsDay on Tuesday saying the robbers were targeting haulage trucks.

“Haulage trucks are being targeted. The robberies are mainly committed during the night,” Mahonde said.

“The robbers, commonly known as makaramata, take advantage of the heavy haulage trucks, when they reduce speed as they go uphill. They then climb on to the trailer and cut the pressure pipes after which the vehicle suddenly stops and then the robbers will pounce on the driver and attack him/her,” she said.

“The robbers target cash, gas tanks and those trucks which will be carrying consignment like fertiliser, drinks and groceries.”

“As Zimbabwe Republic Police, we will increase our patrols along the highway during the night. We also urge drivers to desist from travelling during the night and to make sure their vehicles are properly serviced before embarking on their journey. Drivers are also urged to travel in a convoy so that if one is attacked they can assist one another. May I also appeal to the general public to come forward with any information that may lead to the arrest of these robbers,” she said.

Recently two men were arrested after robbing a woman near Rydings School in Karoi.