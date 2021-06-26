Source: Police must beef up highway patrols — Passengers | Newsday (News)

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

PASSENGERS Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has called on police to intensify night patrols along major highways following a surge in robbery and murder cases along the country’s major roads in the past few weeks.

PAZ co-ordinator Tafadzwa Goliati told NewsDay Weekender that government was duty-bound to safeguard its citizens by ensuring the police force is fully resourced.

“Government should buy more cars for our police so that they can conduct night patrols, like what happens in other countries. We have also observed that whenever there are accidents, the police are always late to arrive at the scene because they do not have enough cars,” he said.

“We have seen that the government is buying the latest cars for chiefs and not the police. Our question is, who will take care of the public if the police do not have adequate resources to protect and ensure the safety of the public.”

The call came after a six-member armed gang hijacked a Beitbridge-bound Bounday Express coach on Sunday night, assaulted and robbed passengers of cash and other valuables after commandeering the driver to pull off the Harare-Masvingo

Highway.

The post Police must beef up highway patrols — Passengers appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.