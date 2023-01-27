Source: Police nab notorious Chinhoyi robbers, rapists | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE in Chinhoyi have arrested a six-member gang that has been terrorising the town and surrounding areas.

The machete-wielding gang which was arrested this week is expected in court today.

The group is accused of robbery, rape, and unlawful entry.

Police reports show that Dennis China, Lloyd Makiwa, Maxwell Aaron Sikanyika Adams (Makas), Maxwell Karoterote, Prince Dube and another one only identified as Tinashe, are also linked to a robbery case which occurred in Kadoma.

They are also accused of attempting to break into one of the shops at Portlet Business Centre along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu highway but were disturbed by a security guard manning the shop.