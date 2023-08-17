Source: Police name Birchenough Bridge-Chipinge Road accident victims | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Police have released the names of the five victims who died in a road accident at the 7km peg along Birchenough Bridge- Chipinge Road on August 11, 2023.

The accident occurred when a Nissan Caravan vehicle collided with a Mercedes Benz.

According to a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urges motorists to value life and be exemplary on the roads.

Below are the five who were positively identified according to the Police.

“Makadirei Rwizi a male adult aged 39, Susan Sibiya a female adult aged 34, Eugene Hlungupi a female adult aged 42, Joshua Mhundu a male adult aged 32 and Rejoice Mlambo.”