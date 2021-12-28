Source: Police name shooting victims | Herald (Crime)

Police have released names of the five people who were shot and killed at a shopping centre in Mhondoro by a member of the security services who is still at large on Christmas Day.

The victims are Ignatius Kumire (39) of Village 2, Circle G, Turf, Yolanda Mwale (28) of Village 1, Wanganui, Mavhure Makiwa (22) of Village 2, Wanganui, Godknows Takaendesa (25) of Village 5 and Motion Chanaka (30) of Village 2.

Two other people were seriously injured and are still admitted at Chegutu Hospital where their condition is reported critical.

The man who was in the company of a colleague, went to drink beer at Wanganui Business Centre in Mhondoro-Ngezi, with the assault rifle holding a full magazine of 30 rounds of ammunition.

While at the bar, he was confronted by Mr Brian Mutero who accused him of proposing love to his 14-year-old daughter.

An argument ensued, resulting in some villagers joining in.

After trying to flee from the scene, villagers pursued him whereupon he, fired two warning shots in the air, but they did not relent.

He then allegedly fired at them at random.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said investigations were still in progress and the suspect had not yet been arrested. The weapon is yet to be recovered.

“Investigations are still in progress and the suspect who has since been identified is still on the run. We are still looking for him,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Day, police in Mwenezi arrested Tavavamwenye Chamana (42) in connection with a murder case, in which he killed his cousin, Brighton Zhou (33) after a misunderstanding over opaque beer.