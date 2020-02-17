Source: Police patrols increase | Herald (Africa)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

POLICE in Harare have increased patrols in and around the city with more deployments being made at hotspots where vehicle windows are being smashed by robbers.

This comes at a time when people have raised concern over the increase in the number of vehicle whose windows are being smashed at intersections in Harare.

Criminals are breaking into parked vehicles and stealing valuables while others just smash windows at intersections before snatching valuables.

Crime hotspots include the corner of Churchill Avenue and Borrowdale Road, Sam Nujoma Street and Herbert Chitepo Avenue, Harare Gardens and Africa Unity Square, the new roundabout along High Glen Road en-route to Kuwadzana, Simon Mazorodze and Willlowvale roads, Samora Machel Avenue and Rotten Row Road, Herbert Chitepo and Prince Edward close to Harare Polytechnic) and Sam Nujoma Street and Churchill Avenue. Most of the robberies, thefts and break-ins are committed at night.

Officer Commanding Harare province Commissioner Bernard Dumbura said from reports obtained everyday from various police stations, such cases were being committed in some areas.

“They could be isolated incidents, but they are not rampant from statistics that I receive on a daily basis,” he said.

“As police, we have been deploying to some of these places which are hotspots.

“On some days we deploy not less than 400 officers in the CBD and there are also reaction teams that are on the ground. Our patrol teams pass through such hotspots.”

Comm Dumbura said there were permanent patrols at some areas where robberies used to occur and some include Harare Gardens and the flyover along Julius Nyerere Way that leads to Chitungwiza.

Last week, a man lost cash and a pistol after thieves broke into his vehicle at Avondale Shopping Centre.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations were underway.

“A 50-year-old man parked his car at Avondale shops and went into one of the supermarkets,” he said.

“On coming back, he discovered that his car had been broken into and a star pistol and US$5 900 had been stolen. The public is warned against leaving firearms and cash in vehicles.”

Messages have also been circulating on social media urging members of the public to be wary of criminals reported to have invaded some street corners in the city.