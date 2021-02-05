Source: ‘Police probing corruption at roadblocks’ | Newsday (News)

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

POLICE yesterday admitted that its officers at various checkpoints leading to city centres were corruptly letting unauthorised motorists pass through in violation of the COVID-19 regulations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law would take its course and those involved in corruption would face the music.

“Motorists are advised against conniving with unruly security service members to gain passage at the checkpoints as they will be dealt with in terms of the law,” he said.

Nyathi also warned against wanton disregard of COVID-19 lockdown regulations in residential areas.

“The police have noted that some members of the public have become complacent and are now violating the national lockdown measures in various suburbs in the country and committing various offences, which include unnecessary movement, liquor offences and others,” he added.

“In Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Masvingo, motorists are transporting commuters in open defiance of the lockdown measures. Members of the public should take note that the lockdown and curfew order are still in force and police will arrest all those found violating these regulations.”

Nyathi said they would ensure that only essential service providers gain access into the central business districts.

“The police reiterate its call for the public to stay at home, mask up and comply with all safety measures put in place by the government to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid being found on the wrong side of the law.”

Since March 30, 2020 police have arrested 389 944 people for violating COVID-19 regulations and warned that more arrests will be made if people continue on the wrong path.

“Three thousand two hundred and thirty-six people were arrested on February 3 for contravening COVID-19 regulations throughout the country. Nine hundred and ninety-seven people were arrested for not wearing masks while 1 756 were nabbed for unnecessary movement,” he said.

