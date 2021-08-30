Source: Police red-flags family murder cases | Newsday (News)

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

POLICE have raised alarm over increasing murder cases involving family members countrywide.

In the past week, police reported cases of three people who were allegedly killed by their relatives following family disputes.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged family members to resolve their disputes amicably to avoid loss of lives.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with murder cases involving relatives and close family members in the country’” Nyathi said.

“On August 24, William Kuwanda (39) assaulted his father Kuwanda Mberi (81), accusing him of being responsible for misfortunes in the family.

“In another murder case, on August 25, 2021, a female juvenile, Jestina Sakala (16) died after she was assaulted by her brother-in-law Takudwa Msimanga (30) at Pazvavambwa Godden Farm, Sanyati. The suspect accused the victim of promiscuity and abusing alcohol.

“In an unrelated case, on August 27, 2021, Philimon Mudzinge (56) was fatally assaulted by his brother-in-law Shame Zorwa (29) after a misunderstanding during a beer-drinking spree at a shebeen at Village 15 Bumhe resettlement area, Mamina.”

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, police in Harare are investigating a case in which a local company, Silver Link Investment was selling fuel without a licence in Waterfalls.

Police confiscated fuel tankers which had 30 000 litres of petrol and one with 5 000 litres of diesel were at the company’s premises.

Nyathi confirmed the incident.