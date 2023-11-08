Source: Police still hunting for outstanding Southerton robbers | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Police are still looking for four suspected armed robbers who were part of a gang that robbed a motorist of a cellphone, i-Pad and US$250 cash last week in Southerton, Harare.

The four suspects who are wanted have been identified as Paul Chinake alias Pauros, Lovejoy alias Shorty, Teddie and Betto.

On Saturday, police shot and killed one of the suspects involved in the armed robbery after an exchange of gunfire in Chitungwiza’s Unit A suburb.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect died in hospital from injuries sustained in the shootout with police detectives.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shooting incident involving an armed robbery suspect, Sam Mudzuri (42) which occurred on November 4, 2023 in Unit A, Seke, Chitungwiza.

“The shooting incident follows the Southerton robbery incident which went viral on social media platforms in which the complainant, who was driving a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle, was intercepted by the suspects who were aboard a Honda Fit vehicle on October 30, 2023 along Bryce Road, Harare. The suspects, who were armed with an unidentified pistol, knife and an iron bar, pointed the pistol at the complainant before smashing the passenger and driver’s windows of the complainant’s motor vehicle.

“The suspects stole a cellphone, an i-Pad and US$250 cash before speeding off in a Honda Fit vehicle. The incident was captured on the complainant’s vehicle dashboard camera.”

On Saturday, detectives from CID Homicide acted on received information and tracked Mudzuri to his girlfriend’s house in Unit A, Seke, Chitungwiza where he was hiding.

Mudzuri was shot on the legs following an exchange of fire with detectives. He was referred to a hospital in Harare where he died on admission.

Asst Comm Nyathi confirmed that they were still pursuing other four suspects.