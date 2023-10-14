Source: Police take drugs fight to Mbare | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Residents of Mbare, Harare, dance to music from the Police Band during a campaign against drugs and substance abuse yesterday.- Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Herald Reporters

Police, backed by local company Coolsplash, and volunteer former drug abusers yesterday conducted awareness campaign in Mbare, urging the youths to avoid drugs and substance abuse.

At the same time as expanding the educational campaigns, Mbare residents have urged police to arrest all drug peddlers and those not listening to the campaign and still abusing dangerous substances.

Drug abuse cases have been on the increase countrywide prompting the police to launch an operation code named “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances” which has seen more than 6 200 suspects being arrested.

The blitz came as Government urged the police to redouble efforts against drug lords supplying unwanted substances to youths, with police seeking to cut off the source of supply by arresting the suppliers and peddlars.

As part of intensifying their campaign, police yesterday conducted an anti-drug abuse awareness campaign in Mbare and they visited areas such as Stodart, Mbare Musika and Matapi.

The campaigns will also be conducted in other areas in and around the capital.

A Mbare resident, Mrs Alice Muzorewa, urged the youths in the area to stop abusing drugs.

She said many youths were known to be taking drugs such as Broncleer cough syrup, mbanje, crystal methamphetamine commonly known as mutoriro, dombo or guka and other jelly substances from diapers.

“Drugs come in many forms. There are hard and soft drugs, depending on their hazardous impacts and jurisdictions. Soft drugs include marijuana (mbanje), hash, sedatives, and sleeping pills, while hard drugs comprise heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and methamphetamine (crystal meth), also known as guka makafela or mutoriro, among others,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Chirumbe Masuka, said there was need for policymakers and law enforcement agencies to put in place tough measures against those who smuggle, distribute, sell and consume drugs.

“Police should take stern measures to arrest those selling or taking drugs,” he said.

Another resident who only identified himself as Gidhiza said: “In some circumstances, substance abuse contributes to crime and poverty leading to dysfunctional families and communities, while also the burden of disease, lung cancer injury and premature death is also increased.

“Additionally, the drug scourge puts a financial strain on affected individuals, their families and the nation at large.”

A victim of drug abuse, only identified as Shalom, shared her personal experience on how drugs once made her a “slave”.

“I used to take drugs while staying in Mbare Musika coming back home late. We used to camp at a base where boys sexually abused us since we had no choice. We were forced to love because we had no choice and we did not report to the police in fear of being arrested since we were drug addicts,” she said.

Zimdancehall chanter, Maligakani Saizi, affectionately known as Kinnah, who performed during the awareness campaign, said in an interview: “As a survivor of drugs I realised drugs are more harmful to our health. I am urging the youth to leave drugs. They destroy your health, it’s better to look for jobs and have your own money because drugs destroy your immune system and some of the youths end up stealing things to get money to buy drugs. Say no to drugs. Youth should work hard and get money.”

Comedian, Ernest Mavaza, commonly known as Matsanga, said as artists and comedians they had an important role to play against drug abuse and substances by urging the youths countrywide to stop such illegal practices.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza said they had started the campaigns with Mbare since the area was known for rampant drug abuse by youths.

“As Harare Province we have targeted Mbare because it has the highest numbers of the youths who are taking drugs. It’s an ongoing programme that will be going to Mabvuku and Chitungwiza next,” he said.

Coolsplash marketing official Mr Takunda Tapfuma said they will continue partnering with police countrywide to conduct such awareness campaigns.

“We are trying to fight drug abuse in Mbare and it’s not like we are going to focus with Mbare only, we are going to focus on different areas. We have decided to start with Mbare since it has the highest numbers of youths abusing drugs and substances,” he said.

On Wednesday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said senior police officers needed to come up with adequate measures to curb criminal activities and drug abuse and have effective strategies to maintain peace and stability.

Speaking at the ZRP 2023 Senior Officers conference in Harare, Minister Kazembe said the police should also redouble their efforts in guaranteeing a safer Zimbabwe for all its citizens.

“Similarly, drug and substance abuse continues to be a thorny issue in our country. A good number of our young people suffer from various mental health challenges resulting from drugs and substance abuse such as crystal methametraphine, cocaine, dagga and broncleer. This unprecedented level in drug and substance abuse is alarming and is a potent threat to national security requiring a holistic multi-sectoral approach in order to contain this tide,” he said.