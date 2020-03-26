Source: Police to enforce medical orders | Herald (Top Stories)

Asst Comm Nyathi

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

Police will fully support the medical and safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus and will arrest those breaching the bans on gatherings and certain types of business.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said those who defy orders compelling them to disperse will be dealt with in terms of the regulations and offenders of the laid down offences, basically a refusal to adhere to medical directives and bans, will be arrested.