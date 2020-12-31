Source: Police warn against wild celebrations | Herald (Africa)

Crime Reporter

All-night prayers at churches, musical galas, unsanctioned parties, fireworks, skidding of vehicles, beating of drums and overturning of bins in residential areas, among other activities, are banned for New Year’s Eve under the lockdown regulations.

The curfew from 10pm to 6am still stands. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi reminded the public yesterday that Zimbabwe remained under Covid-19 national lockdown and all regulations put in place by Government for health, safety and security are still in force.

“No all-night prayers, musical galas or concerts are allowed. Bars, beer halls and night club operators should take note that they are yet allowed to operate.

“The public should remain peaceful on 31 December 2020 and act in a responsible manner to curb crime. Children, especially the girl child should be monitored and protected from criminal elements,” he said.

Asst-Comm Nyathi said police will intensify patrols, stop and search vehicles where necessary, and have a blitz on all residential, industrial, farming areas.

“Let us celebrate the New Year’s Eve in a responsible manner and remain alert for the safety of all Zimbabweans,” said Asst-Comm Nyathi.