Source: Policewoman killed in road accident | The Herald (Local News)

Crime Reporter

A policewoman has died after she was hit by a wheel of a haulage truck along Harare-Mutare Road.

The incident occurred at the 51-kilometre peg.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms the unfortunate death of a Police officer at the 51-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road when a haulage truck registration number ACZ 3265, owned by Shereni Transport, dislodged a trailer wheel. The wheel hit the female Police officer who was standing on the left side of the road. She passed on, on admission at a Hospital,” he said.

In another case, Police have confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on December 31, 2023, at around 5.25 pm at the 2-kilometre peg along Kwekwe- Gokwe Road in which one person died while 25 others were injured when a Mazda B1800 pick-up truck with no passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Caravan vehicle with 25 passengers on board.

The body of the victim was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

Meanwhile, Police in Inyathi, Nkayi are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Khulisani Ndebele alias Sadiana (34) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder that occurred on December 30, 2023, in Hellensvale, Lonely Mine area.

The suspect struck the victim, Godfrey Zitha with a stone on the forehead after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. The victim died on the spot.

In another case, Police in Zvishavane have arrested Odeta Nyakabawo (23) in connection with a case of infanticide that occurred at Mabhara Village in Mapanzure.

The suspect gave birth to a baby girl before killing the child by covering her with a blanket until she suffocated.

The suspect buried the body in a shallow grave.