Source: ‘Post-election hotel occupancy to improve’… Preparations for Sanganai/Hlanganani expo underway | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

PLAYERS in the tourism industry have said they expect the hotel occupancy rates to improve post-election after recording a decrease in the lead-up to the 2023 harmonised elections.

In an interview, the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) president, Mr Farai Chimba said the pre-election period saw a downturn in city and country hotel business as their main business which is conferencing slowed down.

“However, a significant number of operators were full with election related business which was positive. Despite the downturn the main resort town Victoria Falls continued its strong recovery with international travel recording an average 59 percent with the airport and borders a hive of activity.

“Our forward bookings are looking strong on the backdrop of peacefull elections and a strong appetite for travel into Zimbabwe. Recent data released by Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) shows that tourist arrivals went up by 27 percent in the second quarter cementing the re-engagement policy and marketing efforts being done.”

He said they were expecting SafAir Airline to join the Zimbabwean skies soon after CemAir Airline also launched into the destination. Recent statistics from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) showed that investment into Zimbabwe’s tourism industry grew by almost 100 percent from a figure of US$96,5 million recorded in the first six months of last year to US$192,8 million in the same period this year as the sector continues to recover in the post Covid-19 pandemic era.

The country’s tourist arrivals also increased by 50 percent to 529 078 in the first six months of 2023, while tourism receipts, grew by 16 percent to US$343,1 million compared to the same period last year.

The sector’s continued positive performance was attributed to various marketing and investment initiatives, as post-Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism industry has witnessed huge investments exceeding US$300 million which has accelerated the recovery of the sector.

Meanwhile, Mr Chimba said tourism players were making progress in preparation of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo. The Expo has been slotted for 12 to 14 October as the 16th edition will be held in Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC).

“As we get ready for the country’s premium travel show in October this will be an opportunity to showcase the destination and the strides that have been made in investments to support visitors experience of the country. Tourism players are encouraged to attend this event to interface, market themselves and their products at their doorstep so as to grow our numbers as a destination,” he added.

Organised by ZTA in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is known for its high-profile attendees and engaging exhibition pavilions. The Expo which resumed physical attendance last year, had been held virtually with limited participants in the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions.

ZTA has said this year’s expo celebrates the resilience, dynamism, and untapped potential of Zimbabwe Africa as a premiere tourism destination. With a diverse range of destinations, wildlife, heritage, culture, and adventure offerings, Africa is emerging as a top choice for travellers worldwide.