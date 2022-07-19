Source: Power cables vandals remanded in custody | Herald (Crime)

Fungai Lupande-Mash Central Bureau

TWO suspected vandals who stripped Henderson Research Institute of electricity cables have appeared at Bindura Magistrate Court.

Herbert Chokumanyara (25) and Paul Tafadzwa Muguse (21) both of Overspill in Epworth are facing charges of tampering and interfering with the electricity apparatus.

They appeared before Bindura magistrate Ms Esteri Chivasa and were remanded in custody.

The prosecutor Ms Maria Patience Clair told the court that on April 4 and 5 this year, the two went to the fishery section at Henderson Research Institute in Mazowe.

It is alleged that one of the accused climbed an electricity pole while the other stood guard.

They managed to cut four by 50 metres of ZETDC overhead copper conductors using a bolt cutter. It is alleged that the pair took the copper cables to Harare for resale.

The court heard that on June 2, this year the pair went back to the institution and took five by 70 millimetres armoured cables using the same bolt cutter.

The pair allegedly went on to pull down one electricity pole and cut four by 100 meters of overhead copper conductors.

The accused dragged their loot off the scene.

On June 9, it is alleged that the pair went back again to Henderson Research Institution with a mission of vandalising the transformer.

The court heard that the transformer supplied electricity to the administration block and residential area.

Again Muguse climbed the poles and cut 10 meters by 70 millimeters armored cables while Chokumanyara was cutting underground cables.

On June 19 this year, the pair allegedly went to another transformer at the fishery section.

They climbed to the top of the transformer and tried to unscrew bolts and nuts to have access to copper windings inside the transformer casing using shifting spanners.

The pair allegedly pushed the transformer down and continued with their attempt to unscrew it.

After failing to open the transformer Chomumanyara set it on fire.

Rodie Benlot who saw the transformer burning reported the matter to Mazowe police.

The court heard that on July 11, this year, they went back to the institution and cut stray wire before setting the electricity poles on fire.

The community saw the flames and went to inspect. The pair was spotted running away from the scene.

Muguse was arrested following a chase and Chokumanyara managed to escape.

Muguse was found in possession of a blue bolt cutter and he was handed over to the police.

At the scene police recovered an Itel cellphone and a cap. Muguse confessed and his co-accused was arrested in Harare.