Source: PPE boost from Egypt | Herald (Top Stories)

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe yesterday received its share of Covid-19 aid equipment from Egypt, which it is giving to 30 African countries.

The Egyptians joined the People’s Republic of China as one of the leading foreign partners to come to the country’s aid during the pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade David Musabayana described the two countries’ relations as cordial since the days of the liberation struggle and the gift was “a clear demonstration of the genuine desire by the Arab Republic of Egypt to continue to develop these relations for the benefit of our two countries”.

Egyptian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mahmoud Amer said Egypt heard Zimbabwe’s call for help.

“In these difficult circumstances of our brotherly country Zimbabwe, I would like to assure you of the full solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt with the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Government and the people, in the face of that worldwide challenging experience, also to extend to the brotherly people of Zimbabwe sincere condolences to the victims of the pandemic,” said Ambassador Amer.

He said Egypt has always provided Zimbabwe with a shoulder to lean on, even during the Cyclone Idai disaster last year when President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed the military to send two aircraft carrying tonnes of food aid and accommodation tents.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro thanked the Egyptians for their kind gesture.

“We know very well that you are also in this problem, but you found it worthwhile to help your brother. We are going to make sure that Covid-19 problems are faced with courage and energy,” said Dr Mangwiro.