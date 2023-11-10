Source: PRAZ calls for procurement efficiency | The Herald (Local News)

Mr Ruswa

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

EFFICIENCY of public procurement in Government departments will optimise the use of public funds, promote economic development, and ensure value for money.

Speaking at a training workshop for chief directors from Government departments in Harare yesterday, Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe chief executive Mr Clever Ruswa said there is a need to ensure efficiency in public procurement.

“As chief directors, I urge you to make sure that there is efficiency in public procurement as you purchase goods, services, and works in a timely, cost-effective, and resource-efficient manner while achieving the desired outcomes.

“Improving efficiency in public procurement is crucial to optimise the use of public funds, promote economic development, and ensure value for money. Let us avoid the negative publicity that we recently saw in the press about goods paid for but not delivered,” he said.

Mr Ruswa also said that efficient public procurement involves well-defined and streamlined procurement processes.

“As you shall witness during this training, there are clear procedures, standardised templates, and well-structured work flows which help eliminate unnecessary delays, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure a smooth progression from planning to contract implementation,” he said.

For effective planning in procurement, Mr Ruswa said, senior Government officials should conduct thorough needs assessments, market research, and forecasting to determine the exact requirements and specifications of the goods, services, or works to be procured.

“Proper planning helps avoid last-minute rush, facilitates early engagement with suppliers, and allows for better negotiation and cost savings”.

Promoting competition and transparency, he said, is essential for efficiency in public procurement.

The Government recently launched the electronic Government procurement system, where Government is prioritising the transformation of the public procurement sector.

“We have new regulations that we need to acquaint you with. The new regulations are a significant shift from the previous approach, in that they decentralise public procurement and place responsibility for decisions in the hands of the accounting officer.

“As senior Government officials, you play a crucial role in public procurement as you oversee and manage the entire process to ensure transparency, fairness, and value for money in the use of public funds. By doing so, you can help ensure that public funds are used efficiently and effectively to meet the needs of the Government and its constituents,” said Mr Ruswa.

The procurement process involves issuing requests for proposals or bids, evaluating the received proposals, and awarding contracts to successful bidders.

Some of the topics discussed are the public procurement roles of Government officials, policy frame work and regulatory framework, planning and budgeting tendering and contracting, and risk management.