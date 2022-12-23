Source: President appoints politburo members | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed the full Politburo of the ruling Zanu PF at the Party’s headquarters this morning.

The new appointments conclude the setting up of the Politburo after the President only appointed his two deputies, Retired General, Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi and National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri.

“As you may remember I appointed these ones at the conclusion of our National Congress with a small steering committee to run the affairs of the party until the President appoints the Politburo in terms of article 8 (39) of our constitution as well as article 40 of our constitution. I now appoint the fully fledged composition of Politburo of Zanu PF,” President Mnangagwa said.

Chairman of the Party is Cde Oppah Muchinguri

Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu

Deputy for Secretary for Administration Lieutenant General (Retired) Mike Nyambuya

Secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa

Deputy Secretary for Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube

Secretary for Commissariat Mike Bimha

Deputy Secretary for Commissariat Webster Shamu

Secretary for Foreign Relations Cde Simbarashe Mbengegwi

Deputy Secretary of Foreign Relations Cde Abednigo Ncube

Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke

Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau

Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare Cde July Moyo

Deputy Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare Cde James Makamba

Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Jacob Mudenda

Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi

Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa

Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chido Sanyatwe

Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and the Elderly Dr Douglas Mombeshora

Deputy Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Cde Irene Zindi

Secretary for Lands and Agriculture Cde Kenneth Musanhi

Deputy Secretary for Lands and Agriculture Cde Mike Madiro

Secretary for Environment and Tourism Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa

Deputy Secretary for Environment and Tourism Joshua Sacco

Secretary for Education, Ideology and Research Cde Charles Tawengwa

Deputy Secretary for Education, Ideology and Research Cde Rebbeca Fanuel

Secretary for Science and Technology Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi

Deputy Secretary for Science and Technology Nicholas Nkomo

Secretary Economic Development and Empowerment Cde Sthembiso Nyoni

Deputy Secretary Economic Development and Empowerment Cde Otilia Maluleke

Secretary for Labour Cde Richard Ndlovu

Deputy Secretary for Labour Cde Jennifer Mhlanga

Secretary for Mines and Energy Development Cde Paul Mangwana

Deputy Secretary for Mines and Energy Development Cde Eliphas Tshuma

Secretary for Local Government and Devolution Cde Super Mandiwanzira

Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Devolution Cde Monica Mavhunga

Secretary for Economic Affairs Lieutenant General (Retired) Engelbrecht Rugeje

Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs Cde Andy Mhlanga

Secretary for People Living with Disabilities Cde Joshua Malinga

Deputy Secretary for People Living with Disabilities Elina Shirichena

Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Mable Chinomona

Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Judith Ncube

Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire

Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde John Paradza

Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Cde Douglas Mahiya

Deputy Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Cde Headman Moyo

Secretary for Bussiness Development Cde Eliphas Mashava

Deputy Secretary for Bussiness Development Cde Esther Nyati

The President also appointed Cde Joram Gumbo as Secretary for Implementation and Monitoring in the President’s Office.

Five Committee members were also appointed to the Politburo, namely, Cdes Tshinga Dube, Frederick Shava, Tsitsi Muzenda, Molly Ncube and Daniel Mackenzie Ncube while Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, who is the principal of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, was appointed as an ex-officio member of the Politburo.