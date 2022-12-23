Source: President appoints politburo members | The Herald (Local News)
Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed the full Politburo of the ruling Zanu PF at the Party’s headquarters this morning.
The new appointments conclude the setting up of the Politburo after the President only appointed his two deputies, Retired General, Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi and National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri.
“As you may remember I appointed these ones at the conclusion of our National Congress with a small steering committee to run the affairs of the party until the President appoints the Politburo in terms of article 8 (39) of our constitution as well as article 40 of our constitution. I now appoint the fully fledged composition of Politburo of Zanu PF,” President Mnangagwa said.
Chairman of the Party is Cde Oppah Muchinguri
Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu
Deputy for Secretary for Administration Lieutenant General (Retired) Mike Nyambuya
Secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa
Deputy Secretary for Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube
Secretary for Commissariat Mike Bimha
Deputy Secretary for Commissariat Webster Shamu
Secretary for Foreign Relations Cde Simbarashe Mbengegwi
Deputy Secretary of Foreign Relations Cde Abednigo Ncube
Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke
Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau
Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare Cde July Moyo
Deputy Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare Cde James Makamba
Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Jacob Mudenda
Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi
Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa
Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chido Sanyatwe
Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and the Elderly Dr Douglas Mombeshora
Deputy Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Cde Irene Zindi
Secretary for Lands and Agriculture Cde Kenneth Musanhi
Deputy Secretary for Lands and Agriculture Cde Mike Madiro
Secretary for Environment and Tourism Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa
Deputy Secretary for Environment and Tourism Joshua Sacco
Secretary for Education, Ideology and Research Cde Charles Tawengwa
Deputy Secretary for Education, Ideology and Research Cde Rebbeca Fanuel
Secretary for Science and Technology Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi
Deputy Secretary for Science and Technology Nicholas Nkomo
Secretary Economic Development and Empowerment Cde Sthembiso Nyoni
Deputy Secretary Economic Development and Empowerment Cde Otilia Maluleke
Secretary for Labour Cde Richard Ndlovu
Deputy Secretary for Labour Cde Jennifer Mhlanga
Secretary for Mines and Energy Development Cde Paul Mangwana
Deputy Secretary for Mines and Energy Development Cde Eliphas Tshuma
Secretary for Local Government and Devolution Cde Super Mandiwanzira
Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Devolution Cde Monica Mavhunga
Secretary for Economic Affairs Lieutenant General (Retired) Engelbrecht Rugeje
Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs Cde Andy Mhlanga
Secretary for People Living with Disabilities Cde Joshua Malinga
Deputy Secretary for People Living with Disabilities Elina Shirichena
Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Mable Chinomona
Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Judith Ncube
Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire
Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde John Paradza
Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Cde Douglas Mahiya
Deputy Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Cde Headman Moyo
Secretary for Bussiness Development Cde Eliphas Mashava
Deputy Secretary for Bussiness Development Cde Esther Nyati
The President also appointed Cde Joram Gumbo as Secretary for Implementation and Monitoring in the President’s Office.
Five Committee members were also appointed to the Politburo, namely, Cdes Tshinga Dube, Frederick Shava, Tsitsi Muzenda, Molly Ncube and Daniel Mackenzie Ncube while Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, who is the principal of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, was appointed as an ex-officio member of the Politburo.
COMMENTS