President appoints three more Deputy Ministers | Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA yesterday appointed three more Deputy Ministers to serve in the Mines and Mining Development; Homes Affairs and Cultural Heritage; and Industry and Commerce portfolios.

In a statement, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said Cde Polite Kambamura, who was recently elected Member of Parliament for Sanyati, would serve as Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development. Nyanga North National Assembly representative Cde Chido Sanyatwe has been appointed Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, while Chiredzi North legislator Cde Roy Bhila is the new Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere recently indicated that the new Cabinet was geared to drive development.

“The appointments were based on merit, our development trajectory and the magnitude of the challenges we are facing as a nation,” he said.