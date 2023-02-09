President arrives back home from Equatorial Guinea

0

Source: President arrives back home from Equatorial Guinea | The Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa chats with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at at Robert Mugabe International Airport this afternoon. Picture: @InfoMinZW

Kudzanai Sharara recently in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

President Mnangagwa returned home this afternoon from Equatorial Guinea, where he was invited for a three-day State Visit by his counterpart President Nguema Mbasogo.

He was welcomed at Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers, senior Government officials and service chiefs.

The major highlight of the visit was the signing of 8 bilateral agreements in the areas of agriculture, mining and tourism among others.

The President also toured several places of interest during his stay in the West African country.

Related posts:

  1. ‘We’ll disconnect houses from power grid’ 
  2. Residents urged to plant trees 
  3. Gukurahundi outreach meetings to begin early next year 
  4. Press freedom a fundamental human right: US official 
  5. Record low Kariba dam levels see Zimbabwe, Zambia facing drastic power cuts
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *