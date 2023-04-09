Source: President attends ZCC Passover | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa has arrived at Zion Christian Church for the church’s Easter service at Mbungo Estates in Masvingo today.-Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira in Bikita

President Mnangagwa has arrived at Zion Christian Church Mbungo Estate in Bikita district, Masvingo province to attend the church’s Easter Passover festival.

The Head of State and Government, who is accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, several Government Ministers and Zanu PF senior officials toured various projects being conducted by the church led by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi at the Estate.

Some of the projects he toured include a clinic and a dam which is expected to provide portable water to congregants while attending conferences as well as irrigation to farming activities at the church.

He is later expected to address thousands of congregants drawn from various parts of the country and beyond.