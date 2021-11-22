Source: President challenges media | Herald (Top Stories)

The President has handed over the National flag to the late Ambassador SK Moyo’s wife.

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has challenged players in the media and communications industry to advance national interests to build a prosperous Zimbabwe enjoyed by all.

Speaking at the burial of the Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, 76, who was the spokesperson of the ruling party until his death last Sunday after a long battle with cancer, the President said the late National Hero was a voice of Pan Africanism.

“He patriotically undertook and sustained nationwide and international programmes for the dissemination of Party and Government policies and programmes. A cadre always available for deployment, no matter the task or duty, the late Cde S.K. Moyo was instrumental in demystifying the false and negative narratives by detractors, against our great mother land, Zimbabwe.

“Through a robust and effective media and communication strategy, Cde S. K. enhanced our Engagement and Re-Engagement Policy as well as the mantra “Zimbabwe is Open for Business.” I challenge players in the media and communication sector to carry on with the good work of advancing the national interest, as was articulated by our late National Hero. In the late Cde S.K, we have lost a true patriot, an astute and rare breed of spokesman and Pan- African voice. He was a man who articulated with clarity, the mission of our Party and Government with regards to uniting the nation, as well as organising and inspiring people to be masters of their own destiny. His demeanour and personality exuded the nature of the devout Christian he was,” the President said.

Cde Khaya Moyo died on November 14 at Mater Dai Hospital in Bulawayo, he is survived by his wife Margret and two children and three grandchildren.