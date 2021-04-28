Source: President commissions Lafarge Dry Mortar Plant | Herald (Business)

President Mnangagwa arrives at Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe, in Mabvuku, Harare, this morning. -Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa today officially launched Phase One of the Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe expansion project.

The President commissioned the Dry Mortar Plant constructed at a cost of US$2,8 million during the launch.

President Mnangagwa commended the Switzerland-based holding company, LafargeHolcim Group for its continued confidence in the country. The Dry Mortar Plant manufactures cement value-added products like tile adhesive, floor solutions, plasters and water proofing materials.