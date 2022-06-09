President commissions Murehwa Registry offices

Source: President commissions Murehwa Registry offices | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa arrives at the Murehwa Registry offices

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has commissioned the Murehwa district Registry offices today following the completion of the state of the art complex at Murehwa growth point in Mashonaland East province.

The commission is part of the Second Republic to have infrastructure development offering goods and services across the country consistent with the policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

Construction of the structure started in 2001 and had been stalled since then but resumed during the advent of the Second Republic.

 


In his address, President Mnangagwa said infrastructure development such as the civil Registry was in line with what the Second Republic committed to doing, to give good public services to the people, particularly in the rural areas.

He said with the advent of digital platforms such as e-passports, cases of corruption in the issuance of documents will now be curtailed.

