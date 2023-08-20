Source: President commissions Tongogara Clinic | Sunday News (local news)

Patrick Chitumba in Shurugwi

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned the state-of-the-art Tongogara Clinic at Tongogara Business Centre in Shurugwi District in honour of the late national hero General Josiah Magama Tongogara.

The clinic houses maternity wards, admission facilities for both men and women, the paediatric department, as well as the casualty and emergencies sections, which suits it well for a referral status.

President Mnangagwa who was at Tongogara Business Centre for the final and highly subscribed Presidential Star Rally for the Midlands Province was accompanied by First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The President and the First Lady had an opportunity to plant a tree each at the health facility which was constructed using devolution funds by Tongogara Rural District Council with the assistance of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).

Addressing thousands of people attending the rally, President Mnangagwa said the clinic was constructed to honour Gen Tongogara.

“I mentioned that in honour of our late commander, General Tongogara, we have built Tongogara Clinic which I have commissioned in line with our philosophy of leaving no place and no one behind,” he said.

The clinic will provide health services to at least six wards in the district and was gifted with an ambulance courtesy of Sakunda Holdings, led by renowned businessman Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei who pledged to construct a mortuary as well give a service vehicle for the police.

Through this new clinic, a considerable number of wards — 7, 11, 12, 13, 19 and 24 — in Shurugwi will all be serviced by the health facility.

The clinic will decongest the district hospital and provide a 24-hour access to medical services to the surrounding communities. This improved localised health infrastructure contributes significantly to the attainment of the NDS1 on health and social well-being.

In his address, the President Mnangagwa said Midlands Province has produced scores of national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country.

“This province has produced heroes and heroines and we must remember them, so that those who come after us will remember that there are gallant sons and daughters who died for this country. We have the likes of Cde Lameck Chikangamakanda, Cde Cephas George Msipa, Cde Garikayi Hlomayi Magadzire, Cde Clement Muneri Muchachi, Cde Akim Matthew Hatari Ngozi Ndlovu, Cde Richard Chemist Hove, Cde Collin Moyo, Cde Sibusiso Moyo, Cde Sydney Bhebhe among others. All these are heroes from this province and because of them, the Midlands Province cannot be left out when we write the history of this country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said it was vital to remember and mention the names of the departed heroes of the liberation struggle.

“I believe that the spirit of those departed compels us to mention their names so that the young people will remember them,” said President Mnangagwa.

He highlighted that with the construction of the clinic, Gen Tongogara’s spirit had risen.

“We say to his spirit as the people of Zimbabwe, we have risen and are ruling supreme, the dark cloud that was on us has gone forever,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was a God-given country that belongs to Zimbabweans.

“We have reconnected with the rich legacy and history of our commander Gen Tongogara. His pro-people philosophy, his humanity and his astute leadership will forever be remembered. We will forever and ever honour him and that is why we are concluding the Presidential Star Rally here at Tongogara Business Centre,” explained the President.

Gen Tongogara who died in a car accident in 1979, was the Zanu-PF Secretary for Defence and Commander of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (Zanla). He hailed from Tongogara area in Shurugwi.

He was also part of the Dare ReChimurenga and the High Command which directed the liberation struggle against Ian Smith’s government.

In December 2017, King George VI Barracks and the Air Force Headquarters in Harare were changed to Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, in honour of the late Zanla commander.