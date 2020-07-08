Source: President consoles Chamisa | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has consoled MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa following the sudden death of his mother on Monday.

In a message on microblogging site Twitter, the President said he was saddened by the death of Gogo Chamisa who passed away at her Gutu rural home in Masvingo.

“I was sad to hear of the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of Nelson Chamisa. Our thoughts and prayers are with @nelsonchamisa and the Chamisa family at this difficult time,” he said.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo also extended his condolences to Mr Chamisa.

“Allow me to express my deepest condolences on the untimely passing on of Gogo Chamisa, your dear mother. May Advocate @nelsonchamisa find comfort in the word of God and may her departed soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Setting aside their political difference, MDC-T acting president Dr Thokozani Khupe also consoled Mr Chamisa.

“My deepest condolences to the Chamisa family. I pray that the Lord comforts you in this difficult time. MHSRIP,” she posted on her Twitter page.

Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi also commiserated with Mr Chamisa saying, “The passing on of a parent, particularly when it’s sudden, is a very painful development. So sorry @nelsonchamisa.”

Reports indicate that Gogo Chamisa collapsed and died while in her garden.