President Mnangagwa arrives at The Wattle Company for the commissioning of Kiln and Veneer Plant, in Mutare this morning

President Mnangagwa is in Mutare today where he is touring several companies as he continues commissioning projects that have come to life under the New Dispensation.

The President will commission a Kiln and Vineer plant at Wattle Company.

He will then tour plants at Willowton and Mega Market companies.