Source: President hailed for restoring Nyachuru chieftainship | The Herald (Top Stories)

Nyachuru chieftainship heir apparent Mr Takawira Mashupiko Sylas Masawi (centre) and his family pose at their Iron Mask Farm shrine in Mazowe District

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Heroic exploits during the liberation war came with punitive measures against indigenous people who exhibited traits perceived as rebellious against white colonial rule which resulted in the dismantling of certain social structures to break the spirit of resistance.

At the height of the First Chimurenga, a formidable resistance was waged against white colonial forces in which blood was spilled in the bowels of Mbeve Mountain Range and Tateguru river at the heart of Mazowe District.

The area which later came to be known as the Valley of Death encompasses part of the now Mazowe Hotel, Iron Mask and Old Mazowe road.

On that day a great calamity befell the then Chief Nyachuru whose resistance invited the anger of Rhodesian forces who surrounded his hideout, Mbeve mountain, where he later succumbed to starvation after refusing to surrender, setting the stage for the abolishment of the chieftainship by the Native Commission sometime around 1912.

The Shumba Simboti clan who are the custodians of the chieftaincy were later reduced to mere headmen status under Chief Chiweshe.

However, the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has remained faithful in deconstructing colonial identities which has now seen Nyachuru chieftainship being approved for resuscitation — a development that is now at an advanced stage.

In a recent exclusive interview with The Herald, the chief designate Takawira Mashupiko Sylas Masawi one of the last living descendant of the Nyachuru chieftaincy revealed his commitment to see the full establishment of the identity of Simboti clan as they set a new tone for economic emancipation in the Mazowe District.

“We have a well-documented and clear history of the chieftainship that was abolished during the colonial era after some of the fellow chiefs sold out to the white man. At the time of its abolishment, we had the 6th chief by the name of Chihuri Mupepi who perished in the caves after the mountain he was hiding in was surrounded by Rhodesian forces until he died of starvation,” narrated chief designate Masawi.

“In 2010 we came back here at Mbeve mountain were the bones of our ancestors lie in the caves. Led by the spirit of our forefathers we have since been working hard to have our true chieftainship restored, however the previous political administration threw spanners in our way until the dawn of the Second Republic.”

Masawi revealed the immense support he got from President Mnangagwa in the fight for the recognition of the chieftainship. “The President is a long-time friend of mine, we shared a bed at Michael Mawema’s house before we got imprisoned during the liberation struggle.

“So he has seen to it that we have been assisted at every stage. We also had Cde Patrick Chinamasa fighting in our corner and as it stands all the paperwork has been dealt with, including the budget for having the official installation process, so we applaud the great works invested in this resuscitation of the chieftainship,” said Masawi.

However, the clan is worried by delays in installing the chief.

Masawi, a veteran of the liberation struggle and nationalist further revealed that through a visitation from the Nyachuru spirit of the Chiruruvare he was directed to encamp at the foot of Mbeve mountain.

“The spirit pointed us to a cave where the bones of the great Chiruruvare were scattered here at Iron Mask which is why we are still encamped here today. The bones demanded a proper traditional reburial on condition that the Nyachuru chieftainship is restored and traditional cleansing has been done.”

As instructed by the spirit Masawi and family have built huts without brick and mortar. “Our huts are only poles with black and white linen forming the walls that provides our habitat as per the demands of the bones. Ever since we encamped here, we have been drinking water from Tateguru river, we have no hospitals, we do not fall sick or suffer any pestilence because our being here is a fulfilment of the wishes of our ancestors,” added Masawi.

The chieftainship encompasses several parts of Mazowe District starting from Mwenje River in Howard-Nyachuru, Concession, Iron Mask, Jumbo Mine, Henderson Research, Peasant Farm, Mazowe Prisons, Old Mazowe road, Mt Hampden stretching to the borders of Mutorashanga in Mashonaland West.

Nyachuru chieftainship resuscitation is being warmly embraced in the province where Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution retired Captain Christopher Magomo confirmed, saying this process will add a new impetus to the development, history and identity of the people of Mazowe District.

“We really welcome this new mark of history that is being brought to the people of our province, most importantly we thank the President for walking the talk on the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

“Several chieftainship which were abolished during the colonial era have since been resuscitated and now 44 years later after independence the same has also been done to the Nyachuru clan. Chiefs play a crucial role in the economic development of our province as custodians of the land and environment, preservation of our culture and identity, it also lessens the burden to other chiefs who have been overseeing these areas resulting in effective management of the district,” said Min Magomo.