Source: President headlines ICSAZ conference | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Sunday Mail Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will headline the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ) annual conference and 50th-anniversary celebrations slated for next week.

The conference, which runs from September 23 to September 24 in Victoria Falls, will address issues around governance and accounting.

ICSAZ chief executive officer Dr Lovemore Gomera said the conference will introduce novel perspectives.

“Our international divisions will also participate and various technical papers will be presented by esteemed speakers, among them the director-general of the Chartered Governance Institute, Tim Sheehy, and chief executive of the Pan-African Federation of Accountants (PAFA) Alta Prinsloo, including our Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) secretary Admire Ndurunduru,” said Dr Gomera.

“The conference will help delegates shift the way they think in terms of governance and accounting.”

ICSAZ is a division of the Chartered Governance Institute (CGI Global).

Delegates will be afforded a platform to interact with key players in the economy.

Other notable speakers will include Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority acting chief executive Mr Givemore Chidzidzi.

Corporate Secretary International Association president Ashish Garg from India and Chartered Governance Institute policy advisor ambassador Getrude Takawira will also be among the speakers.

This year’s conference is running with the theme “Towards Vision 2030: Governance and Accountancy Professional Challenged.”