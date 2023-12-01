Source: President joins fellow global leaders at COP28 summit | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa arrives in Dubai, UAE, this morning for the 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28)

Kudzanai Sharara in Dubai, UAE

President Mnangagwa arrived here this morning for the 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) which started on a positive note yesterday with the agreement on establishing a loss and damage fund.

The loss and damage fund was one of the expected key deliverables at this year’s conference.

President Mnangagwa was welcomed by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Frederick Shava and the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to UAE, Lovemore Mazemo.

Other government ministers also here include Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, Minister of Environment Climate and Wildlife Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu, Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Monica Mutsvangwa, and the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet Lovemore Matuke.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, Special Advisor to the President Responsible for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Joram Gumbo and Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba.

COP28 is scheduled to run from the 30th of November to the 12th of December with President Mnangagwa expected to join other heads of state and government alongside civil society leaders from across the globe on a mission to curb climate change.

The gathering comes in a year that has been characterised by extreme weather from record Greek wildfires to Libyan floods.

Scientists are already saying the year 2023 is virtually certain to be the hottest year on record, something which goes against efforts to keep global warming below 1.5C above pre-industrial levels – as per the Paris Agreement decided at COP21.

Zimbabwe is expected to use the platform to showcase to the world various adaptation strategies that the Second Republic has introduced in particular the climate-proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which President Mnangagwa is expected to talk about at the conference.