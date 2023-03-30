Source: President launches African Christian Council Zimbabwe chapter | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa

Zvamaida Murwira in Kadoma

President Mnangagwa has today called upon indigenous churches to take a leading role in ensuring the achievement of both national and continental goals for the good of indigenous people.

The Head of State and Government said this today in Donain, near Kadoma in Mashonaland West province where he launched the African Christian Council International Zimbabwean Chapter (ACCI), a collection of indigenous churches in Africa.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa commended ACCI for its role in uniting churches in Africa.

“The scope and reach of your organisation particularly amongst African churches across the continent places the weighty responsibility on you to coordinate and lead African churches towards the realisation of our collective aspirations and the will of the African people. The African Union Agenda 2063 and in particular Pan Africanism as well as women and youth empowerment must be your source of inspiration,” said President Mnangagwa.

ACCI grand President and founding leader, Arch Bishop Johannes Ndanga said his organisation’s thrust was to deal with the inferiority complex that exists in indigenous churches.