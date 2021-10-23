Source: President lays foundation stone at Simon Mazorodze Med School | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa listens while GZU Registrar Mrs Sinikiwe Gwatidzo reads from a foundation stone that was unveiled by the Head of State to mark ongoing works at the Simon Mazorodze School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Looking on is GZU Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo(second from left) and Masvingo Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira(far left)

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

President Mnangagwa has laid a foundation stone at the Simon Mazorodze School of Medicine and Health Sciences which is under construction at the Great Zimbabwe University(GZU).

The President laid the foundation stone after presiding over GZU’s 15th graduation ceremony where over 4000 students were conferred with degrees and certificates virtually and physically in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

GZU is bidding to become the country’s fourth state-owned university after UZ, NUST and MSU to train medical doctors.

Simon Mazorodze School of Medicine is about 95 percent complete with expectations of the first enrollment next year.

After laying the foundation stone the President Mnangagwa toured the school where he was shown its designs by Professor Rungano Zvobgo and other senior university officials.

Also on tour were representatives of the late national hero Dr Simon Mazorodze’s family.

The school is named after Dr Mazorodze who hailed from Masvingo and was renowned for offering medical assistance to freedom fighters during the war of liberation.

He was the first Health minister in post independent Zimbabwe.