Source: President Mnangagwa appoints Ministers for Provincial Affairs | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa has named the provincial Ministers of State.

The following is the full list:

Bulawayo Judith Ncube

Harare Charles Tavengwa

Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira

Midlands Owen Ncube

Manicaland Nokuthula Matsikenyere

Mashonaland East Aplonia Munzverengwi

Mashonaland West Miriam Chombo

Mashonaland Central Christopher Magomo

Matabeleland North Richard Moyo

Matabeleland South Evelyn Ndlovu

