President Mnangagwa appoints Ministers for Provincial Affairs 

Online Writer
President Mnangagwa has named the provincial Ministers of State.
The following is the full list:
Bulawayo Judith Ncube
Harare Charles Tavengwa
Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira
Midlands Owen Ncube
Manicaland Nokuthula Matsikenyere
Mashonaland East Aplonia Munzverengwi
Mashonaland West Miriam Chombo
Mashonaland Central Christopher Magomo
Matabeleland North Richard Moyo
Matabeleland South Evelyn Ndlovu
