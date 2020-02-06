Source: President Mnangagwa declares 2020 a year of productivity, urges leadership to be tireless | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa has declared 2020 a year of productivity and challenged the Zanu-Pf leadership to contribute immensely towards the acceleration of the country’ s economy to improve the livelihoods of the people.

Officially opening the ruling party’s 336th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said there is need to work tirelessly towards improving the livelihoods of the majority.

“2020 is the year of productivity and meeting the needs of the people. I, therefore, urge Heads of Departments and party leaders at all levels to spend more time with communities in the countryside, helping in the implementation and monitoring of Government programmes towards improving the quality of life for our people.

“To accelerate the provincial economies and rural industry systems, the party must effectively use its structures to enhance productivity across sectors through innovation and collaboration, in unity of purpose,” said President Mnangagwa.

