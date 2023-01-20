Source: President Mnangagwa hands over Parliament’s report to Zec | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa presents parly delimitation report to ZEC: – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today handed over to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Parliament’s report on the preliminary delimitation report produced by the electoral management body at State House in Harare.

Parliament handed over the report to President Mnangagwa on Thursday for onward transmission to ZEC in line with provisions of the Constitution.

ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba received the report during a ceremony that was also attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said he will submit his views to ZEC on the preliminary delimitation report on Monday.

Justice Chigumba said ZEC would take on board some of the views raised by Parliament.

The President handed over the report that was produced by an ad-hoc committee established by Parliament to analyse the preliminary delimitation report and another one with views raised by MPs during debate.