President Mnangagwa opens War Veterans League inaugural elective conference

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has opened the inaugural elective Zanu-PF War Veterans League Conference at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The conference is running under the theme, “Force of the Past, Power of the Present, Inspiration of Future.”

In his remarks, the President commended the role played by the veterans of the liberation struggle in the development of the country.

“The role you played before and after independence can never be denied or overlooked,” President Mnangagwa said.

He also said the role played by war collaborators, restrictees and detainees in the liberation of the country should not be forgotten.

The President added that the veterans of the struggle had an important role to play ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections through their mobilisation strategies.