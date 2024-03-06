Source: President Mnangagwa proclaims by-elections in Mt Pleasant, Harare East constituencies | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has declared vacant seats for Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies following the resignation of Ms Fadzai Mahere and Mr Rusty Markham respectively with by-elections set for next month.

According to Statutory Instrument 37A of 2024, President Mnangagwa said the nomination court shall be on March 26 at the Rotten Row Magistrates Court while the by-elections will be held on April 26.

“Whereas, in terms of section 129(1)(b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the seats of members of Parliament for Harare East and Mount Pleasant have become vacant by reason of resignation of Markham Rusty and Mahere Fadzayi on the 20th of February 2024, who were the elected members of Parliament for the respective constituencies,” reads the notice.

The President said the Speaker of Parliament notified him on February 20, in writing, of vacancies for the afore- mentioned constituencies.