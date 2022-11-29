Source: President promotes 7 ZPCS senior officers | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa

Mandaza Chikarango-Herald Correspondent

President Mnangagwa has promoted seven Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) senior officers to the ranks of commissioner and assistant commissioner.

Officers who were promoted to the rank of commissioner are Cleopas Mzila Moyo, Netsai Hlabano, Sikhulekile Ndlovu and Somemore Gate, and those who were promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner are Mavis Mubvumbi, Paul Chigaweni and Memory Makuchete.

Conferring the new ranks to the officers during an investiture ceremony held at ZPCS Headquarters in Harare yesterday Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu implored the promoted officers to be creative and innovative.

“You should, therefore, be pro-active participants when it comes to creativity and innovation in coming up with programmes and activities that are beneficial to the ZPCS given the entrepreneurial direction that we are taking,” he said.

“We now want leaders who turn challenges into opportunities, and opportunities to realities. Gone are the days of hearing choruses that this task was not done because of inadequate funding from the Treasury. Accordingly, let us fully utilise the available resources at our disposal.”

Comm-Gen Chihobvu urged the promoted officers to apply and uphold teamwork for ZPCS to prosper.

“I, therefore, urge you to apply and uphold teamwork in order for the department to achieve its constitutional mandate,” he said.

“As you assume your new functions, responsibilities and roles, remember that our goal remains the same that is to fulfil the demands of our service’s vision of ‘Becoming the leading correctional service provider in the region and beyond.”

Comm-General Chihobvu acknowledged the Government’s efforts in capacitating the ZPCS.

“Government has done its best in capacitating the ZPCS in areas such as production, transport and logistics and human capital management and development. This is a great milestone towards capacitating the ZPCS, and we remain indebted to the government and in particular to His Excellency the President for this exceptional support.

“Given this level of support, let us complement that effort by delivering. “I therefore encourage you to continue supporting Government programmes and His Excellency’s vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income society by 2030,” said Comm-Gen Chihobvu.

Commissioner Hlabano said she was excited with the new conferred rank.

“I am really happy, this promotion came as a result of hard work, and I am going to use my whole energy to raise the organisation and country at large,” said Comm Hlabano.