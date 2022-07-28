Source: President rallies Zanu PF supporters | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa arrives at the Mutare aerodrome where Zanu PF supporters gathered to welcome him yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa.

Cletus Mushanawani in MUTARE

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to register in their numbers and ensure a resounding victory for the ruling Zanu PF party during next year’s harmonised elections.

Speaking during an impromptu address to thousands of Zanu PF supporters who thronged Mutare Aerodrome to welcome him and see him off after commissioning an acetylene gas plant at Verify Engineering premises at Feruka, President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF is the only party with a reputable track record of liberating this country as well as defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Every five years, we go back to the electorate to seek their mandate to govern the country. We are preparing for the harmonised elections and we should not forget that a lot of people were killed and maimed to liberate this country. We should register in our numbers and vote overwhelmingly for the ruling party. Your vote will help to safeguard our Independence as well move forward in developing this country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the former colonial master, Britain and its Western allies, were not relenting in trying to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle by working with puppets in the opposition parties.

“Our former colonial masters are not happy that we are now an independent nation and are working with some puppets in our midst to unseat the ruling Zanu PF. They were not happy with the land reform programme, but we will not relent in defending our Independence and freedom.

“The liberation struggle was not a stroll in the park. Blood and sweat were shed, but when we go for the harmonised elections, we should use our pens wisely and vote for Zanu PF. Voting does not require any sweat or blood, so we should ensure a big turnout,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the country was making huge strides in ensuring self-sustenance in all spheres of life.

“At the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, we did not have adequate oxygen gas stocks in the country and our detractors had already predicted doom for Zimbabwe.

“They were saying at least three million Zimbabweans will succumb to the disease. This seriously troubled us and I summoned Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira and instructed him to gather our scientists to produce our own oxygen. This resulted in the birth of the medical oxygen plant at Feruka. For the past two years when we were grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, only 5 500 people died because of the disease,” he said.

“Although their deaths pained us, we thank God that the expectations of our detractors were a nullity. Instead, high death rates were recorded in those foreign countries and they were now approaching us to inquire on how we managed to contain the pandemic”.

President Mnangagwa said Covid-19 also brought with it new cough strains which the Government tackled head on.

“I asked Professor Murwira to work with local scientists to find medication for the new cough strains and they executed the task so well. They worked with the National Biotechnology Authority to produce our own cough syrup in eight months.”

He said gone are the days where the country’s resources were looted by foreigners.

“The country’s resources belong to Zimbabweans who should fully benefit from them. We have no say in foreign resources, so let us join hands to develop our nation leveraging on our God-given resources,” said President Mnangagwa.