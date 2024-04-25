President re-assigns three Cabinet ministers 

Minister Chitando, a former top mining executive in the private sector who, until yesterday, was the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, returns to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has, with immediate effect, reassigned three Cabinet ministers and one deputy minister, while appointing two new deputy ministers to various portfolios.

The announcement was made by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, in a statement yesterday.

“In terms of Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has reassigned the under-listed ministers as follows: Hon Daniel Garwe, Minister of Local Government and Public Works; Hon Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development; Hon Zhemu Soda, Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.”

Minister Chitando, a former top mining executive in the private sector who, until yesterday, was the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, returns to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

Minister Garwe has been reassigned from the National Housing and Social Amenities portfolio while Minister Zhemu Soda was until yesterday, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development.

Minister Zhemu also previously held the Energy and Power Development portfolio.

President Mnangagwa also appointed two new deputy ministers and reassigned National Housing and Social Amenities Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi to the post of Energy and Power Development Deputy Minister.

Senator Musa Ncube is now the Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, while Senator Headman Moyo becomes the Deputy Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

Dr Sibanda said the appointments had been made in terms of Subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution.